Michael Edward Vrabel
Mansfield - Michael Edward Vrabel, 73, of Mansfield, passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. Michael was born on June 6, 1946 in Mansfield, Ohio. He was the son of Edward and Mary (Snyder) Vrabel.
Known by many as, "the man, the myth, the legend", Michael was one of a kind. He loved to have fun, joking around was something he was always found doing even up until the very end of his life. He found joy and knew the importance of laughter. But he knew when it was time to be serious, he understood what it meant to be a hard worker with a work ethic that today is very hard to find. Michael was employed at Mansfield Tire, Grumman Flxible, and he retired as a maintenance man from Therm-O-Disc. Mike was extremely handy; he could fix anything. A generous and kind man, Michael was always willing to help friends and family out. A devoted husband to his wife, Vallerie (Darr) Vrabel, whom he was blessed to share 51 wonderful years of marriage with. Michael loved his family; all five of his girls were his life and brought him much joy. He was affectionately called "Frappa" by his granddaughters, who adore him. Michael belonged to the Sportsman Club, and had a great love for the outdoors. Whether it be on his boat the "Budget Buster", at Pelee Island, fishing, camping or watching dirt track racing, he could be found outside most often. He also enjoyed watching the shows Cops, Jeopardy, and AGT and was a huge NASCAR fan. He had a large and unique collection of PEZ dispensers.
Michael is survived by his wife; his daughters, Kelly (Chris) Stephens and Sommar Vrabel; his granddaughters, Allysun and Emmalee Mellick; his "bonus" granddaughters, Alison and Olivia Stephens; his brother, Paul Vrabel; his sister, Leta (Del) Martenson; nieces and nephews, Delaney (Pam) Darr, Michael Lentz, Eddie Vrabel, Mary Vrabel, Katie (Connor) Morgan, Tracy Vrabel, and Tina (Rich) Hansel; a very special friend, Bill Conn; and his "granddog", Foo Foo. In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by a brother, Frank Vrabel; two nephews, John and Richard Irwin; a special friend, Kathy Conn; and his favorite dog, Frankie Boy.
Friends and family may visit from 4:00-7:00 pm on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond Street. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 11:00 am. Michael had a passion for protecting K9s and would like memorial contributions to be made to the Richland County Sheriff Department for the purchase of bulletproof vests for K9s or to the American Diabetes Association.
Published in the News Journal from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2019