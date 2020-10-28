Michael Eugene DeVore
Columbus - Michael Eugene DeVore, 63, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020 at Ohio State University Hospital.
He was born Jan. 18, 1957 in Ashland, OH, son of Mary Jane Derr DeVore and the late Robert Eugene. He worked for Randy Copeland as a machinist before moving to Columbus and working for Columbus Casting and Prime Equipment.
Michael is survived by his wife, Shirley Heatherly DeVore; his mother, Mary Jane DeVore; 2 sons, Nate DeVore and Adam DeVore; daughter, Trisha (Adam) Rea and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to his father, Robert DeVore, he was preceded in death by his second wife, Teresa Gail DeVore, a brother, Jim DeVore and a sister, Sharon.
Graveside services will be held at 1:30 P.M., Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 at the Coolville Cemetery.
Visitation will be held Friday, from 11 A.M. until 1 P.M. at White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, OH.
