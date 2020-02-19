|
|
Michael Eugene Schaub
Michael Eugene Schaub, 70, of Ontario passed away Monday February 17, 2020 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. He was born August 13, 1949 in Richland County the son of John and Mildred (Bishop) Schaub. He was a forklift operator at Hydromatic Pump and was a member of the Avenue Church in Ontario. Michael's favorite thing was coaching Upward basketball.
He is survived by his wife, Joan Roof Schaub, two sons, James Michael Schaub of Dublin and Brian L. Schaub of Cincinnati, and a daughter, Melody M. (Sam) Kehl of Hayesville.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Terry Schaub in 1969.
Services will be 3:00 PM Friday February 21, 2020 at Fickes Funeral Home in Jeromesville with Pastors James Berry and Nate Hultz officiating. Burial will be in Vermillion Cemetery.
Friends may call from 1-3 pm Friday at the funeral home before the service.
Contributions may be made to the family to help defray funeral costs.
