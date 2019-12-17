|
Michael G. Wells
Mansfield - "Poor Jud is dead all gather round his coffin now and cry. " from Oklahoma, the musical.
On the afternoon of December 16, 2019, Michael G. Wells took his last slow bow and quietly left this earthly stage. Born on August 3, 1956 in Cleveland, Ohio to Gene and Annabelle Wells. He was raised in Mansfield for most of his life. He attended St. Peter's grade school, graduating from Ontario High School in 1974. He attended North Central Technical College graduating with a degree in law enforcement. He worked many jobs. Even in the darkest times he would make us laugh then quote, "It cannot be that bad if we can still laugh."
He was a member of SCA, Society of Creative Anachronism Renaissance Re-enactment better known to them as the Honorable Lord OG the Red, Sage of his Viking group. He was a number of characters; a Santa helper, a story teller, a mountain man, and a great Viking named, OG.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his loving sister, Paula Wells; and grandchildren, Kaelyn, Liam, Devin, James, Rihana, Joshua, Rosie and Nolan. You were all loved and will be missed.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 1:00-3:00 pm on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington Springmill Road where you are encouraged to come dressed in Renaissance theater or Viking period clothing in honor of Michael. A memorial mass will be held at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 104 West First Street, on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 10:00 am.
Drink well, drink often, and drink to OG.
Published in the News Journal from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019