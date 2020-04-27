|
Michael I. Sumergrad
Millersburg - Michael I. Sumergrad, 64, of Mansfield passed away from COVID Pneumonia on Saturday afternoon, April 18, 2020 at Pomerene Hospital, in Millersburg, Ohio.
Michael was born on December 30, 1955 in Mansfield, Ohio to Esther and Stanley Sumergrad. He attended grade school at St. Peters and graduated from Ontario Senior High School, where he was a member of the varsity swim team. Michael suffered from mental and medical conditions which prevented him from working and he resided for twelve years in the wonderful care of Scenic Pointe Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, in Millersburg, Ohio. He enjoyed taking walks through town and made many friends through the years; one of these, was George Clark, whom was his closest. Michael was well loved by everyone that knew him and he will be missed.
Michael is survived by his loving sister, Dr. Susan F. Julius and her husband, Elward M. Ehli, of New Orleans, Louisiana; his devoted aunts, Marianne Cappadonna and Josephine Contra, both of Mansfield; loving cousins, Benita Sullivan of Strongsville, Marianne (David) Bohne, of San Diego, CA, Annette (Dale) Gracon of Fairview, Benjamin Contra, Jr. of Melle Center, Christine (Al) Berger of Mansfield; and many second cousins and other relatives.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandmother, Rosina Cappadonna Altomonte, his grandparents, Isidore and Frances Weissman Sumergrad, his brother Mark A. Sumergrad (in 1996), his Uncle Ernest A. Cappadonna, his Aunt Johanna Cappadonna of Centerville, and cousin, Ernest Cappadonna, Jr.
In lieu of the COVID crisis, a graveside service was held at Mansfield Catholic Cemetery, at 10 am, on April 21, 2020. A memorial celebration of his life will be held when family and friends can attend.
Ways to express sympathy may be by leaving online condolences on Herlihy-Chambers Funeral Home's website or by sending memorial contributions to St. Peters Catholic Church, 104 W. 1st Street, Mansfield, OH 44902 or the Richland County Mental Health Services, 141 N. Walnut, Mansfield, OH 44902.
Published in the News Journal from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020