Bellville - Michael Jay Armstrong, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019 in OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. He was 45.



He was born August 14, 1973 in Mansfield to Ronald and Sandra (Fulton) Armstrong and was graduated from Clear Fork High School in 1992.



Mike worked in maintenance at Therm-O-Disc and for Stoneridge the past 7 years.



Mike was self-taught in the art of all things mechanical. He learned by doing. As teenagers, Mike and his brother spent many hours fixing their cars. He had mastered the ability to repair just about anything on a car. He loved spending time at Pleasant Hill fishing from his boat with his best fishing buddy Andy Carpenter. Mike played billiards. He enjoyed bowling and was the treasurer of the Therm-O-Disc bowling league. One thing is certain… you never saw Mike without a Diet Coke in hand!



He is survived by his son Devin Armstrong of Bellville, father Ron and Judy Armstrong of Bellville, brother Tom and Sandra Armstrong of Bellville, nieces Kelly, Mary Ann and Heather Armstrong; an aunt Kathy Armstrong of Mansfield, uncle Dave Armstrong of Mansfield, and uncle Rick Fulton of Lexington; his maternal grandmother Lois Fulton of Bellville, along with numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.



Michael was preceded in death by his mother Sandra, and grandparents Marvin Fulton and Leland and Ann (Distl) Armstrong.



Friends may call Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 2-5 pm in the Bellville Snyder Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held Monday at 11 am. Burial will follow in Lexington Cemetery.



Snyder Funeral Homes