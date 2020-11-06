Michael "Rags" John Perry
Mansfield - Michael "Rags" John Perry, 69, of Mansfield, passed away Thursday morning, November 5, 2020, at his home. He was born June 8, 1951, in Mansfield, Ohio.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army where he served as a Military Police Officer. Rags was a hard worker and retired from General Motors after many years of service but began his work at a young age selling newspapers, shining shoes, and pushing an ice cream cart. He was a member of many groups and organizations all over Mansfield and Bellville.
Rags loved children and enjoyed playing Santa at Christmas time. On December 25, 1996, he married his childhood sweetheart, Lena Mullins and they shared nearly 24 years of marriage. Rags enjoyed playing cards and going to Las Vegas with his friends to try his luck. Rags was a human calculator and mathematician, a skill that impressed his family and friends and aided him in betting on sports. He was an avid baseball and football fan closely following the Cleveland Indians and Los Angeles Dodgers. Rags was a regular attendee at area auctions and made many friends through the years. He was very sociable, able to strike up a conversation with anyone, and once he got going, Rags would talk your ear off.
He is survived by his wife, Lena Perry; children, John and Crystal; grandchildren, Bubby "John" and Dylan; a brother, Steve Jaynes; a sister, Debbie Fyffe; and several nieces and nephews; and close friends, Art, Frank, Lou, and Bob Ardis, Jeff Underwood, Rick Augustine, Dave Briggs, Ducky, Wally Meyer, Doug Mullins and Jimmy Mullins. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Marie Perkins; mother and father, JoAnn (Perkins) and Nick Garzaniti; aunt, Wendy Blackwelder; and cousin, Valerie Kelly.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Monday, November 9, 2020, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. Additional visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the service at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at the funeral home. Pastor Robert Craft will conduct the service. He will be laid to rest in Mansfield Cemetery with military honors presented by the Richland County Joint Veterans Burial Detail. Memorial contributions may be made to the Volunteers of America.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com