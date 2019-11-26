Services
Michael Joseph Payton

Mansfield - Michael Joseph Payton, 58, of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away peacefully in his home on Sunday, November 24, 2019. Michael was born on December 13, 1960 and graduated from Madison High School. Michael was a funny, energetic, and charismatic man. Michael loved football and was a die-hard Browns fan. He loved spending time with his dogs, Bettie Boop and JR. Michael had a long and successful career in finance and was highly-respected by his colleagues and friends. Michael had a very special relationship with his mother, meeting every Wednesday for lunch and there was always a running joke that he was the favorite.

He is survived by his longtime partner, Deborah Parker, with whom he shared his life and heart, his only daughter, Amanda (Payton) Robertson and her husband, Whit of Ontario, Ohio, and his grandchildren, Paige and Weston, whom he adored, and affectionately referred to as their "PaPa". Also surviving are his mother and father, Annette and Denzil Payton of Mansfield, Ohio; and his sisters.

Preceded in death by his first wife, Cozetta (Wilson) Payton of Ontario, Ohio, his very special cousin, Jay Kmetz, who was like a brother to him.

Friends and family may call on Sunday, December 1, 2019, from 4 pm - 7 pm with a vigil service starting at 6:45 pm at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors. Father Gregory Hite will officiate a funeral service on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 10 am at the funeral home. Friends and family are invited to join the family for a light lunch following the ceremony at the Area Agency on Aging in Ontario.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, 2019
