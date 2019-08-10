|
Michael "Mike" L. Thomas
Mansfield - Michael "Mike" L. Thomas, 70, of Mansfield, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Good Shepherd Nursing and Rehabilitation in Ashland. Born December 6, 1948 in Mansfield, he was the son of Earl and Doris (Reeder) Thomas.
Mike was a Mansfield resident his entire life and was a veteran of the United States Army serving in the Vietnam War. He met his wife, Bobbi. Mike worked for Herald Inventory, was a truck driver for Hogan and had previously worked for Meijer. He was a lifetime member of the Amvets #26 and loved to bowl having been on a bowling league at Village and Park Lanes. Mike also enjoyed throwing darts and shooting pool but his greatest enjoyment was taking care of his family.
He is survived by his wife, Bobbi (Simpson) Thomas; his son, Michael (Jeanette) Thomas, Jr.; his grandchildren, Justin (Joslynn) Thomas, Jenna Thomas and Chase Thomas; his great grandson, Tayson Thomas; his brothers, Jim (Sandy) Thomas and Dave (Nancy) Thomas; his sister-in-law, Melinda Thomas; his brothers-in-law, Michael (Sharon) Heinberger, Sr. and Bud (Barb) Simpson; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Earl Thomas; his mother, Doris (Reeder) Thomas Rupanovic; his brother, Danny Thomas; his uncles, Dan Reeder and Ed Reeder; and his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Loretta and Ralph Simpson.
Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Mt. Zion Cemetery, Lucas, Ohio conducted by Rev. Dallas E. Waggle where full military honors will be conducted by Richland County Joint Veterans Services.
The Wappner Cremation Center is honored to serve the family of Michael L. Thomas.
Published in the News Journal on Aug. 10, 2019