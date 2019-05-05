|
|
Michael Loveless
Shelby - Michael David Loveless, age 56, resident of Shelby, died unexpectedly Thursday, May 2, 2019 at his home.
Born August 20, 1962 in Shelby to Robert and Diane (Mynhier) Loveless, he was a lifelong area resident and a 1980 Shelby High School graduate. Mike had enjoyed fishing, listening to music, tending to his aquariums, plants, and collecting Harley memorabilia, model cars, and vintage beer.
He is survived by his wife Deborah (Oakley) Loveless whom he wed on November 8, 1991; sons, David Loveless of Shelby, Robert (Cassie) Loveless of Belleville; step-daughters, Kristina (Jonathan) Mapes of Mansfield, Sara Newlon of Mansfield; five grandchildren, Matthew, Heidi, Logan, Jerry, and Issy; and brother Marty (Greg) Loveless of Columbus.
Mike is proceeded in death by his parents; and his grandparents Virginia and Presley Mynhier, and Donald and Mary Loveless.
Funeral Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in the form of donation to Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory to help defray funeral costs.
Online condolences can be made at www.barkdullfuneralhome.com
Published in the News Journal on May 5, 2019