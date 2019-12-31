|
Michael "Mike" Robert Gossom
Mansfield - Michael "Mike" Robert Gossom passed away suddenly at his home December 25, 2019. Mike was the owner-operator of Mansfield Madison Movers, and a graduate of Ashland University and Madison High School. Mike was loved by his family, and his energy, joviality, and generous spirit earned him many friends. He enjoyed life to the fullest, and lived it on his own terms.
Mike is profoundly mourned by: his son and daughter-in-law, John and Leah Gossom; grandsons, Mir and Ajdin Gossom; brother, Patrick Gossom and his partner, Tereva Pocock; step-father, Richard Chadwick; cousin, Rex Reese; nephew, Bob Gossom and his son and daughter, Riley and Lily Gossom; niece, Jessica Carver, her husband Andy, and their children, Grant Gossom, and Bella, Sophia, and Layla "June" Carver.
Mike is also survived by Sheryl Norris Brown, Reghan Brown, and Gianna Smith, whom he loved as if she were his own granddaughter.
Mike was preceded in death by his mother and father, June and Robert Gossom; and his brother John Gossom.
A gathering of family and friends will be held Friday, January 3, 2020, from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond St., Mansfield. A memorial service conducted by Father Austin Ammanniti will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m.
Published in the News Journal from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020