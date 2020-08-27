Michael "Mike" Schlatter



BRAZIL - Michael "Mike" Schlatter of Castanhal, Brazil passed away into the arms of his Lord on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at the age of 66. Mike was born in Richland, Washington on August 2, 1964, to Victor and Elsie (Conrad) Schlatter. Mike lived for several years in the Mansfield area and got to know many people through his personal approach to sharing his faith with others.



His sister writes from Brazil:"Mike spent these last 5 months out on the streets of Castanhal, evangelizing, unafraid of coronavirus, more concerned about where the Brazilians would spend eternity than his own personal safety. Every time he came over to our home, he would tell my Mom about the people that he had prayed with that day to receive Jesus. There was always at least 5, sometimes up to 10."



Mike spent his youth with his missionary parents in Papua, New Guinea. He completed high school at Ukarumpa International School (Papua New Guinea) in 1971. He graduated from Indiana University-Purdue University, Ft. Wayne, with a BA in History in 1975. He later taught in Haiti and Papua, New Guinea.



He is survived by sister, Michelle (Scott) Toth of Castanhal, Brazil; brothers, Timothy (Karen) Schlatter of Lewis Center, Ohio, and Jim (Christy) Schlatter of Portland, Oregon; and parents Victor and Elsie Schlatter of Castanhal, Brazil. He was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church.



Those wishing to donate to Mike's honor and remembrance may do so through:



Hope Ministries P.O. Box 77 LaPorte, TX 77572-0072









