Michael Slater
Mansfield - Michael Slater died at home on August 30, 2019 in Mansfield, Ohio. He was the son of Monty Slater who preceded him in death and Connie Slater.
Michael is survived by his soul mate, Cindy Graham; his daughters, Amber Knight and Michelle Slater; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brothers, Greg (Beth) Slater of Marana, Arizona and Doug (Michele) Slater of Las Vegas, Nevada; his sister, Lisa (Jim) Kochenderfer of Keamath Falls, Oregon; and several nieces and nephews.
Michael graduated from Malabar High School in 1978 and moved to Chandler, Arizona. He returned to Mansfield learning to print and silk screen, and worked at Shirt Shack. He returned to Chandler and opened Tangibles with his trademark bull. Michael's life changed after he gained sobriety at Cottonwood de Tucson in 2013. April 2014, he opened Slater Silk Screen LLC. His lifelong dream done his way. He loved his work and building up his shop.
Michael will be greatly missed by his family and many friends made over the years.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at 2:30 pm at the Life Celebration Reception Center, 129 S. Main Street. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the . The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the Slater family.
Published in the News Journal from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019