Michael Stephen Nichols
Ashland - Michael Stephen Nichols, 57, of Ashland, passed away unexpectedly on Friday February 7, 2020. He was born March 10, 1962, in Mansfield, Ohio, to William and Sandy (Pugh) Nichols.
Mike was a veteran of the U.S. Army and worked for Pentair for 18 years. He had previously worked at Spitzer Motors for 10 years. Mike was a very funny guy and enjoyed laughing and joking with everyone he met. He had a heart of gold but was also brutally honest with you. His love of chocolate was legendary. Mike was a fan of NASCAR and the Cleveland Browns and Indians through thick and thin. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, swimming, and golfing.
Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Sandy Nichols; two sisters, Tami (Gregory) Hilson and Kathy (Rick) Metcalf; three nephews, Mario Ramirez, James Connors and Shaun Connors; two school friends, Todd Bertoch and Jamie Tackett; and many great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, William Nichols; and a brother-in-law, James Connors.
There will be a private family service at a later date. Wappner Cremation Center is privileged to serve the family.
