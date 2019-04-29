Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
614-818-1188
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
St. Elizabeth Parish
6077 Sharon Woods Blvd.
Columbus, OH
View Map
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
St. Elizabeth Parish
6077 Sharon Woods Blvd.
Columbus, OH
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Parish
6077 Sharon Woods Blvd.
Columbus, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Miner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael W. Miner


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Michael W. Miner Obituary
Michael W. Miner

Columbus - Michael W. Miner, 71, of Columbus, passed away April 24, 2019. Mike was born June 23, 1947 to Gerald and Marilyn (Wendland) Miner. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council number 11193. Mike was also a member of the 11am St. Elizabeth Choir. He enjoyed to read on his e-book, play solitaire, was an avid Ohio State fan, he loved Notre Dame and the Cleveland Indians and never gave up on the Cleveland Browns. Mike thoroughly enjoyed his last trip to Disney World in January 2019. Mike will be deeply missed by his devoted and caring wife Jane "Gianna" P. Steffanci of 30 years; brother-in-law Thomas Steffanci; sister-in-law Mary Alice (Michael) Barna; 9 nieces and nephews; 6 grand-nieces and nephews, several cousins and extended family. He was blessed with many friends, neighbors and their St. Elizabeth Church family. Mike was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Patrick Miner. Visitation will be Friday, May 3, 2019 from 2pm to 4pm and 7pm to 9pm at St. Elizabeth Parish 6077 Sharon Woods Blvd. Columbus. Mass of Resurrection services will be Saturday, May 4, 2019 10am at the Church with Father Charles Cotton officiating. Burial will be at Resurrection at a later date. To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in the News Journal on Apr. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now