1/1
Michael W. "Mikey" Moyer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael W. "Mikey" Moyer

Huron - Michael W. "Mikey" Moyer, 80, of Huron, formerly of Crestline, OH, passed away unexpectedly at his home Wednesday, July 22, 2020.

Mike was born April 21, 1940 to Wallace "Toad" and Rose (Tridico) Moyer in Crestline, OH

He attended Crestline Schools and Howe Military Academy.

He proudly served in the US Navy, stationed at Virginia Beach, Virginia.

He worked all his life in the Auto Wrecking Business, first at "Toads" Auto Wrecking and later with his brothers at Crestline Auto Wrecking.

Recently he worked with his son, Tate in Crestline.

Mike always said he was blessed because he loved to go to work. He really enjoyed meeting and dealing with people. He was the first to ask how you were doing, and what was going on in your life. It was always about others, not, himself. For a man small in stature, he left big foot prints that cannot be duplicated. Mike especially loved to have family dinners and celebrations at his home. He liked to fish on Lake Erie with his wife Nancy and spending winters at his Florida Home. He had a special fondness for his feline companion "Kiki"

He will be sadly missed by his family, all his friends in the auto wrecking and related businesses, and the "Crew" at the Huron Donut Shop.

Mike is survived by his wife of 53 years, Nancy "Nan"; son, Tate; granddaughter, Tori; Tate's special companion, Carlisla Vanauker; her daughters, Ella and Saylor; sister, Toni (Dave) Spaulding; brothers, Ed (Denise) Moyer, Tim Moyer; sister in law, Barb Moyer; brothers in law, Peter Creamer, Hugh (Suzanne) Creamer, Dennis (Becky) Creamer; many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mamie Gerster; brothers, Sonny, and Frankie; his sister in law, Creta; nephews, Jimmy Moyer and Jeff Gerster; mother and father in law, Peter and Rita Creamer; and sister in law, Joette Creamer.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the St. Joseph Convocation Center, 331 N. Thoman St., Crestline, OH, on Aug 15, 2020 beginning at 11 a.m. The eulogy will be at 12:30 p.m. with lunch following.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Crestline High School Athletic Dept., 435 Oldfield Rd, Crestline, OH 44827, in Mike's name, or to a local Humane Society.

Online condolences may be shared at www.fosterfh.com.

Foster Funeral Home & Crematory, Huron, is assisting the family with arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Foster Funeral Home
410 Main St.
Huron, OH 44839
(877) 433-5225
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Foster Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved