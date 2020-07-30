Michael W. "Mikey" Moyer
Huron - Michael W. "Mikey" Moyer, 80, of Huron, formerly of Crestline, OH, passed away unexpectedly at his home Wednesday, July 22, 2020.
Mike was born April 21, 1940 to Wallace "Toad" and Rose (Tridico) Moyer in Crestline, OH
He attended Crestline Schools and Howe Military Academy.
He proudly served in the US Navy, stationed at Virginia Beach, Virginia.
He worked all his life in the Auto Wrecking Business, first at "Toads" Auto Wrecking and later with his brothers at Crestline Auto Wrecking.
Recently he worked with his son, Tate in Crestline.
Mike always said he was blessed because he loved to go to work. He really enjoyed meeting and dealing with people. He was the first to ask how you were doing, and what was going on in your life. It was always about others, not, himself. For a man small in stature, he left big foot prints that cannot be duplicated. Mike especially loved to have family dinners and celebrations at his home. He liked to fish on Lake Erie with his wife Nancy and spending winters at his Florida Home. He had a special fondness for his feline companion "Kiki"
He will be sadly missed by his family, all his friends in the auto wrecking and related businesses, and the "Crew" at the Huron Donut Shop.
Mike is survived by his wife of 53 years, Nancy "Nan"; son, Tate; granddaughter, Tori; Tate's special companion, Carlisla Vanauker; her daughters, Ella and Saylor; sister, Toni (Dave) Spaulding; brothers, Ed (Denise) Moyer, Tim Moyer; sister in law, Barb Moyer; brothers in law, Peter Creamer, Hugh (Suzanne) Creamer, Dennis (Becky) Creamer; many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mamie Gerster; brothers, Sonny, and Frankie; his sister in law, Creta; nephews, Jimmy Moyer and Jeff Gerster; mother and father in law, Peter and Rita Creamer; and sister in law, Joette Creamer.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the St. Joseph Convocation Center, 331 N. Thoman St., Crestline, OH, on Aug 15, 2020 beginning at 11 a.m. The eulogy will be at 12:30 p.m. with lunch following.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Crestline High School Athletic Dept., 435 Oldfield Rd, Crestline, OH 44827, in Mike's name, or to a local Humane Society.
Foster Funeral Home & Crematory, Huron, is assisting the family with arrangements.