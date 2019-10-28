|
Dr. Michael W. Tenpenny
Shelby - Dr. Michael W. Tenpenny, DC, age 63, of Shelby, died Friday, October 25, 2019 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital.
Mike was born December 10, 1955 in Shelby, the son of the late Robert John and Marjorie R. (Broderick) Tenpenny. He was a 1974 graduate of Shelby High School and attended Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport, Iowa, where he earned a Doctor of Chiropractic degree. Mike spent his career as a chiropractor having an office in Attica for several years and also his main office in Shelby where he was still practicing. Dr. Tenpenny loved his job and cared for many patients over the years, knowing them all personally, and enjoyed practicing.
Mike enjoyed anything outside whether that be raising cows or chicken, cutting wood, or fishing. He enjoyed traditions, music, and fishing trips to Canada where they often played many hands of euchre. He especially loved his family.
He is survived by his wife: Vicky (Healea) Tenpenny, whom he wed on July 17, 1999, of Shelby; a daughter: Trisha (Joe) Wagner of Shelby; a son: Seth (Melissa) Tenpenny of Minneapolis, MN; a step-daughter: Kimberly (Craig) Duncan of Shelby; 6 grandchildren: Owen, Dylan, Isaac, and Evalyn Wagner and Nathaniel and Levi Sayre; and a great grandson: Braxton Sayre.
Family and friends are welcome on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 5-8 PM at Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby and also from 10-11 AM on Thursday, October 31, 2019 prior to the 11 AM funeral service at the funeral home conducted by Sr. Barbara Weaver. Burial will follow in Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Cemetery. Memorial expressions may be made to the American Diabetes Association.
To send a message of sympathy or to share a memory with the Tenpenny family, please visit www.PenwellTurner.com
Published in the News Journal from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019