Michael "Mickey" Zeigler
Mansfield - Michael "Mickey" Anthony Zeigler, AKA Mick, 57, of Mansfield passed away March 30, 2019 after sustaining injuries from a car accident.
Mickey was born April 3, 1961 in Mansfield to Jerry and Rose Ann Sebastian Zeigler. He was a 1979 graduate of Mansfield Senior High and a member of Ironworkers Local 550. Mickey loved his job being a supervisor and an ironworker. He was fun-loving, the life of the party and always had a colorful way with words. Mickey loved his property, taking drives in the country, and never knew a stranger. With all of this said, his family was most important to him, he was always generous, enjoyed their holiday get togethers, and took pride in all they did.
Survivors include his wife Dona Hamilton Zeigler; daughters Tiffany Zeigler, Elizabeth Robinson; step-children Jamie Peterson, Crystall (Rusty Roth) Davis, Michael Vance, Jacob Gerhart; grandsons Michael, Carter, Beau; 6 step-grandchildren; great-granddaughter Mylah; mother Rose Ann Zeigler; aunt Peggy Sebastian; brothers Jerry (Linda) Zeigler, Harry (Pam) Zeigler; sisters Theresa Auflick, Linda (John) Miller; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry and brother Tommy.
Friends may call at Herlihy-Chambers Funeral Home, 173 Park Avenue West, on Thursday from 4 - 7pm. A funeral service will be held Friday at 11:00am at St. Mary of the Snows Catholic Church with Fr. Nicholas Weibl officiating. Friends may call at the church Friday from 10:00 - 11:00am. Burial will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities.
Published in the News Journal on Apr. 2, 2019