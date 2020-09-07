Micheal Dwaine Brooks
Mansfield - Micheal Dwaine Brooks, 45 of Mansfield, OH, passed away at Ohio Health Mansfield Hospital on Thursday, September 3, 2020. Micheal was born on September 12, 1974 in Mansfield, Ohio. He was the son of Lyna and Kim Mitchell (Brooks). Michael was extremely family oriented, athletic, and had an enormous personality that didn't allow him to meet any strangers. Once you met Micheal you would never forget him. He had a loving heart and loved to speak his mind. Michael loved sports and he was a die-hard Cleveland Brown's fan! He enjoyed fishing, good food, joking insults as only he could. Most of all, Michael enjoyed having a good time with family and friends with this pride & joy being his grandkids! He spent years working in the food service industry, janitorial services and being the "Northside Bouncer". At anytime you could find Michael watching his favorite TV show, "Live PD". Michael was an all around fun loving, caring person who was loved by many and will be missed by all. Micheal was preceded in death by great grandparents, Lillian and Alonzo Clemons; grandfather, Edward Brooks Sr., and cousins, Darrin Brooks, Andre Brooks and Myron Webb. Micheal leaves behind his parents: Lyna and Kim Mitchell, grandmother: Ollie J. Brooks; children: Eric Gardner, Quashawn Melton, Alyric Brooks, Najee Powell, Nysibreon Lanier, Michael Brooks, Chandler Bradford and Heavynliee Cochran; siblings: Mia (Jonah), Lyna (Keria), and Johanna; Beloved grandchildren: Javante and Jayla Toran; special friend forever: Suzetta Ross and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Visitation 10:00am - 12:00 noon followed by Private Funeral for FAMILY ONLY at 12:00 noon on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at The Oasis of Love 190 Chester Ave. Mask and Social Distancing are required. Interment at Mansfield Cemetery. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH 2500 Cleveland Ave., Columbus. To order flowers, view the video tribute and to offer condolences to The BROOKS Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
