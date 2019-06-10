|
|
Mike L. Holzworth
Mansfield - Mike L. Holzworth, 83, of Mansfield, passed away early Saturday morning, June 8, 2019, at his home. He was born December 23, 1935, in Mansfield, Ohio, to the late Mike and Mary (Miller) Holzworth.
He had a unique and very dry sense of humor and enjoyed playing good-spirited pranks on family and friends. Honest and soft-spoken, Mike was a loyal friend who was generous with both his time and his talents. He was always willing to help out anyone, yet fiercely adamant in not accepting help from others. He was able to fix just about anything and enjoyed the challenge of figuring out and solving a problem on his own. Mike was a hard working man who retired from Ideal Electric after 30 years of service.
Mike played football for the Madison Rams while in high school. Outdoors was his favorite place to be and you could find Mike doing a variety of activities. From hunting for arrowheads to fishing, he was most happy communing in nature. Mike was an award winning trap shooter and continued to attend events even after he was unable to participate himself.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the wonderful doctors, nurses and staff of OhioHealth Hospice.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 65 years, Myrna Long Holzworth; two children, Dave (Ann) Holzworth and Dureen (Bruce Hollar) Lamson; four grandchildren, Brandon (Jan) Holzworth, Michael (Renea) Wells, Jeff (Shannon) Grundy and Jayme (Dawn) Grundy; and nine great-grandchildren, Austin, Sebastian, Christian, Payton, Taylor, Karsyn, Dylan, Alexis and Violet. Mike is also survived by five siblings, Lawanda (Gene) Brimm, Bill (Barb) Holzworth, MaryAnn (Joe) Gerich, Gary (Teresa) Holzworth and Teresa (Dan) Currens; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Carl (Dolly) Holzworth.
The family will receive friends from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond St., Mansfield. The funeral service will be held Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home. He will be laid to rest in Mansfield Cemetery immediately following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Humane Society of Richland County or St. Joseph's Indian School, PO Box 326, Chamberlain, SD 57326.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on June 10, 2019