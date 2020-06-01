Mike Martenet
1964 - 2020
Mike Martenet

Westerville - On Saturday, May 23, 2020, Mike Martenet passed away at age 56 while doing one of his favorite things - having friends over for a cookout at his home in Westerville, Ohio.

Mike was born January 10, 1964, in Wooster to Bill and Phyllis Martenet. He graduated from Mansfield Malabar High School in 1982 and from the Ohio State University in 1986 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration. Mike's career was primarily in customer relations which included managing a small business and representing a large business consulting firm.

Mike's passion was fishing. He fished rivers and lakes in the U.S., Canada and even while he was on a consulting assignment in Wales, United Kingdom.

Mike is survived by his parents, Bill and Phyllis; brothers, Andy and Steve (Denice); and grandchildren, Kendall, Christopher and Kathryn.

A memorial service will be held at the First Congregational Church in Mansfield, Ohio on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Congregational Church, 640 Millsboro Road, Mansfield, OH 44903. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to have served the family.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com






Published in News Journal from Jun. 1 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Memorial service
01:00 PM
First Congregational Church
Funeral services provided by
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
(419) 522-5211
