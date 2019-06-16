|
|
Mike Trbovich
Midlothian, VA - MIKE TRBOVICH, 97, of Midlothian, Va., died June 12, 2019. He was born Oct. 13, 1921, in Valier, Illinois, to George and Anjelija (Anna) Trbovich. He graduated from Southern Illinois Normal University in 1942 with BEd and BS degrees and continued his education at Bowdoin College, MIT and the University of Maryland.
Mike was a World War II veteran. While in Naval Midshipman School at Columbia University, he met New York City resident Gertrude Mendel. They were married in NYC on December 22, 1945.
Mike served in the U.S. Naval Reserve as staff radar officer of Destroyer Escort Division 40. He served in the South Pacific, the Philippines and Okinawa until five of the division's six ships were damaged beyond repair in the Okinawa area. He separated from the Naval Reserve as a lieutenant commander, USNR, after three years of active service. He was awarded the Presidential Unit Citation for destroying six enemy submarines in eight days while serving on the USS England and received nine combat stars for service in the Pacific theatre.
His last military assignment was as supervisor of the U.S. Navy Radar Training Schools. He subsequently was employed at the Research Laboratory, Washington, D.C.; as system design manager at North American Aviation, Columbus, Ohio; president, Hartman Electrical Manufacturing Co., Mansfield; and vice president, Figgie International, Inc., Willoughby, Ohio, and Richmond Va. He retired in 1991.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Rade and George Jr., and sisters Mary Braden and Lee Ollsen. He is survived by his wife Gert; children Sue Veseth (Michael), Alan Trbovich (Barbara) and Nancy Alexander (Jeff Mars); grandsons Ryan (Jessica) and Jeffrey (Anna) Alexander; great-grandsons Connor and Austin Alexander; brother, Capt. George Melvin Trbovich USN (ret.) (Carolyn); and eight nieces and nephews.
Mike was a member of the AFAM Masonic organization and a 32nd degree Mason. He was a leader in many service organizations during his career.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 21, at 11 a.m. at the Woody Funeral Chapel, 1029 Hugenot Rd, Midlothian, Va., with visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment with military honors will be at the Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Amelia Court House, Va. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Virginia Master Gardener Program of Chesterfield County, P.O. Box 146, Chesterfield, VA 23832. Please make checks payable to Treasurer of Chesterfield County, and include "IMO Mike Trbovich" on the memo line.
Published in the News Journal on June 16, 2019