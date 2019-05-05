Resources
Henderson, NV - Mike Zerby, a 40 year resident of Henderson, Nevada, passed away Saturday, April 27. Mike was a 1964 graduate of St. Peters High School in Mansfield, Ohio, served in the Army and retired seven years ago from Sprint, where he worked for 42 years.

He is survived by his wife Sandy of 53 years, children Stephanie Johnson (Mike), Heather Valentine (Rick) and Zak Zerby (Jacquie) and three grandchildren, Jacob, Abby and Nicholas.

Private services are being held by the family.
Published in the News Journal on May 5, 2019
