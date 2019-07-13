|
Mildred 'Irene' Eichelberger
Ashland - Mildred 'Irene' Eichelberger, 92, passed quietly from this life to her reward in heaven on July 6, 2019 at the Brethren Care Nursing Facility following a brief illness. Irene was born September 26, 1926 in Ashland, the daughter of Henry and Blanche (Hallman) Stelzer. She married Bob Eichelberger on July 1, 1945. They were married 67 years before Bob died in 2012. Irene was born a farm girl in southern Ashland County and spent almost her entire life on a farm north of Ashland. She is the mother of Ralph (Carolyn), Roger (Sherry), Martha (Jeff) Ling, and Barb (Mitch) Bolin. Irene has 21 grandchildren including spouses: Greg and Natalie Eichelberger; Tracy and Andrew Wells; Sara and Dan Murphy; Jody and Dave Bartter; Luke and Lisa Eichelberger; Bryan and Angie Eichelberger; Elizabeth and Darik Kohler; Bobby and Becky Ling; Jason and Jessica Ling; Ben and Ashley Bolin; John Bolin; and 19 great grandchildren. With the exception of 4 family members who live in Wayne County, the rest of her family all live in Ashland County.
Irene is survived by one sister-in-law, Pauline Holmes, of Wooster, numerous nephews and nieces and their families. Irene was preceded in death by her sisters Edna Smeltzer, Alice Thomas, and their husbands Ray and Harry. Also, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Merle and Beulah Eichelberger; Paul and Vera Kestner; and a brother-in-law Richard Holmes.
Irene's legacy in life is her family. She loved her husband and her family. Irene became a member of the former Clear Creek Church of Christ upon marriage to Bob, where she served faithfully in various capacities, and later was a member of the Ashland Christian Church helping serve meals for the church and members of the church. Her faith in God was her life, and she passed that faith to her entire family by deed and by word. She was stern, but compassionate.
Irene graduated from Hayesville High School in 1944. She enjoyed watching the Cleveland Indians on TV or listening to them on the radio. Her roses, flowers, and gardening brightened her day. She loved to cook. Every hired hand that showed up to help at the dairy farm was fed very well. She was well known for her fried chicken and homemade pies. Irene baked pies 25 years for the Dairy Bar in Ashland, as well as for numerous individuals in the community. It is estimated during those years she baked over 11,000 pies in her farmhouse kitchen. She drove school bus 10 years for Crestview Local Schools. Her favorite job was helping her husband on the dairy farm. She was his help-mate.
Visitation will be Tuesday July 16, from 4 to 8 pm at the Ashland Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 308 Claremont Ave. Ashland. The funeral service will be 10:30 am on Wednesday July 17, at the funeral home with Scot Myers, minister at Ashland Christian Church conducting the service. Burial will be at the Ashland County Memorial Park on State Route 250 north of Ashland. Pallbearers will be grandsons: Greg, Bryan and Luke Eichelberger; Bobby and Jason Ling; John and Ben Bolin. A dinner following the service will be held at Ashland Church of Christ, 1185 County Road 1356.
In place of flowers, the family is asking that your kindness be expressed to Brethren Care Village, Activities Fund, or Hospice of North Central Ohio. Personnel from both of these organizations were exceptional in their service and love toward our mother. We are grateful for them in the last several months of her life.
Faith in God and life lessons taught by Mom and Dad, live on in three generations. They both finished well.
Published in the News Journal on July 13, 2019