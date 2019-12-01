Services
Eastman Funeral Home - New London
200 West Main Street
New London, OH 44851
(419) 929-3781
Mildred Ann Shepherd

Mildred Ann Shepherd Obituary
Mildred Ann Shepherd

Fitchville - Mildred Ann Shepherd, 78, of Fitchville, died Friday, November 29, 2019 at home, surrounded by her family. Born on October 19, 1941 in Mansfield, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Clarice (nee Brandley) Phillips.

Millie drove school bus for New London for several years. She was an active member of the Fitchville Historical society and especially enjoyed researching the Underground Railroad and giving presentations to area schools. Millie enjoyed tending her flower gardens and collecting and selling antiques. Most of all she cherished her family and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Survivors include her children, Jeff (Karen Gordon) Shepherd, of Fitchville, Bill (Angie) Shepherd, of Greenwich, Kimberly (Doug) Risner, of Greenwich, and Beth (Mike) Oney, of Fitchville; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; step mother Marge Phillips; and siblings Glenn Phillips and Deborah Obermiller. She was preceded in death by her husband Randolph and daughter Cindy Morris.

Friends and family will be received on Tuesday December 3, at Eastman Funeral Home, 200 West Main Street, from 11 a.m. until the time of services beginning at 1 p.m. Millie's brother Rev. Glenn Phillips will officiate and burial will follow at Fitchville Cemetery. The family would like to thank Southern Care Hospice and suggest donations in Millie's memory be directed to them at 41 Briggs Dr, Ontario, 44906. Expressions of sympathy may be shared online at www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in the News Journal from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019
