Mildred Bonner
Hampton, VA - Mildred Manell BONNER,78, formerly of Mansfield, passed this life on Monday, March 11, 2019 in Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital in Newport News, Virginia after an extended illness.
Mrs. Bonner was born on Tuesday, October 15, 1940 to the late Henry and Celestine (Moffett) Shepard, Sr. in Mobile, Alabama. Mildred was raised in Mansfield graduating from Mansfield Senior High School in 1959. After graduation Mildred married her high school sweetheart Glenn Bonner, Sr. becoming an Air Force wife living in various locations where he was stationed. Mildred returned to Mansfield in 1983 making Mansfield their home after Glenn retired from the Air Force. In 2014 Mildred and Glenn moved to Hampton, Virginia to be closer to their daughter. Mildred was a member of Faith Temple COGIC and united with the Kingdom Living Ministries Church of Newport News. She enjoyed working crossword puzzles, playing scrabble, and going to outdoor concerts listening and relaxing to the music.
Mildred is survived by her husband of 59 years Glenn, Hampton, 2 daughters: Barre (James, Master Sergeant Air Force, Retired) Johnson, Hampton, Robin (Bernard, Major Air Force Retired) Bonner Whitley, Major Air Force Retired, San Antonio, Texas; 1 son: Glenn (Lori) W. Bonner, Jr., Omaha, Nebraska; 4 grandchildren: Aarika (Kevin) Johnson Taylor, Waldorf, Maryland, Rodney (Danielle) Johnson, Woodbridge, Virginia, Brandon Whitley, San Antonio, and Jason Bonner, Omaha; 4 great grandchildren: Sydney and Elijah Johnson, Anyiah and Kaiden Taylor; 3 sisters: Carolyn Caldwell, and Cheryl (Don, Sr.) Bryant, Mansfield, and Deborah (Alex) Shoulders, Lackey, Virginia; 2 brothers: Henry Shepard, Jr., Cleveland and Aubrey (Joyce) Shepard, Mansfield; sister-in-law: Betty (Houston) Henderson, Victorville, California; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to her parents Mildred was also preceded in death by 3 siblings, Sylvia White, Michael Shepard, and Audrey Gore.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Williams Funeral Services with her pastor Elder William Jordan, Jr. of the Faith Temple COGIC. The family will receive friends at the chapel one hour prior to the memorial service beginning at 10:00 a.m. till time of service
In lieu of flowers the family requests that contributions be made to the or the Alzheimer's Foundation in Mildred's memory.
Published in the News Journal on Mar. 13, 2019