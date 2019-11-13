|
Mildred E. Pennington, 85 of Medina, Ohio passed away on November 12, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born on April 14, 1934 in Wooster, Ohio to the late John R. and Gladys G. (nee Hensel) Nagel. Mildred loved to read, crochet, and explore and research her roots through genealogy. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and aunt. Mildred is survived by her children Karen Griffith, Phyllis (Paul) Kankula, Connie (Deward) Williams Jr., Christopher (Rebecca) Pennington, and John E. (Lisa) Pennington; 13 cherished grandchildren; and 13 treasured great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband E. Russell Pennington; 4 sisters; and 1 brother. Friends and family may call on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 7-9 PM at Waite and Son Funeral Home, 3300 Center Road, Brunswick, Ohio 44212 and Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 9-10 AM at the funeral home. Services will immediately follow at 10 AM on Saturday with Dr. John Mills officiating. She will be laid to rest at Hope Memorial Gardens, Hinckley, Ohio. Online condolences and memories may be shared at
