MIldred E. "Millie" Tamburrino
MIldred "Millie" E. Tamburrino

Mansfield - Mildred "Millie" E. Tamburrino, 88, of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020. She was born on June 18, 1932 to William and Christine (Roberts) McNeely.

Millie loved spending time with family and cherished every moment. As the entire family remained close, she enjoyed having them over every Sunday to share a big meal together as well as going to family reunions. Millie's grandchildren, however, held a special place in her heart as they were her pride and joy. She always made sure to be involved and attend every event for them. In her spare time, Millie liked to do crossword puzzles, read, knit and sew. She also liked to watch sports and soap operas.

Millie is survived by her children, Randy (Rai Lynn) Tamburrino, Rick (Penny) Tamburrino, Ron (Lee Ann) Tamburrino and Robin Lyons; grandchildren, Carrie (John) Fanello, Kelly (Aaron) Royster, Heather (Abel Rodriguez) Tamburrino, Hollie (Matt) Brenner, Kevin (Erin) Tamburrino, Kara (Devin) Ohl, Serena, John Michael, Nicholas, Robert, Mary Rose, and Angelo Tamburrino, Brittany (Justin) Curry and Courtney Lyons; step-grandchildren, Ryan (Dan) Albers, Ross (Ashley) Lierseman and Rachael Lierseman; great-grandchildren, Emma Guest, Brady Guest, Andrew Fanello, Anthony Fanello, Gabe Brenner, Kenley Brenner, Aubrey Ohl, Haden Ohl, Grady Tamburrino and Jordan Lyons; step-grandchildren, Rylan and Cole Royster, Abby, Maddie, Noah and Joel Albers, Brynley, Britton, Briggs and Miles Lierseman, Sophie Curry and Laykin Curry; sisters-in-law, Niki McNeely and Carol McNeely; brother-in-law, Ray Thoman; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 58 wonderful years, John Tamburrino, who passed away on April 6, 2012; siblings, Josephine Winters, Lester McNeely, Melvin McNeely, Betty Thoman, Bill McNeely, Ed McNeely and Margie McNeely; and son-in-law, Scott Lyons.

The family will receive friends from 5:00-8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 South Diamond Street, Mansfield. A service will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, July 9, 2020, beginning at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Rob Kurtz officiating. She will be laid to rest in Mansfield Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of North Central Ohio. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to have served the family.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com






Published in News Journal from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
(419) 522-5211
