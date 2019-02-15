Services
Byerly-Lindsey Funeral Home
123 N Market St
Loudonville, OH 44842
(419) 994-3030
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
View Map
Prayer Service
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
4:45 PM
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter Catholic Church
Loudonville, OH
View Map
Mildred L. Heffelfinger Obituary
Mildred L. Heffelfinger

Loudonville - Mildred L. Heffelfinger, 102, of Loudonville, died peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday evening, February 13, 2019 in Colonial Manor Health Care Center, Loudonville, where she had been a resident for five years. Mrs. Heffelfinger was born October 16, 1916 in Mansfield, the daughter of the late Emil and Anna (Herring) Mendlich. Mrs. Heffelfinger was a 1934 graduate of St. Peter High School, Mansfield and was a Loudonville resident most of her life following her marriage to Guy Heffelfinger on July 7, 1938 in St. Peter Catholic Church, Mansfield. Mr. Heffelfinger died Feb. 12, 1967. Mrs. Heffelfinger was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church of Loudonville, the Ladies Guild, the Eagles Auxiliary, the American Legion Auxiliary, and she delivered Meals on Wheels. She had been an employee of the former Miner's Sparkle Market, Raby Hardware and the Loudonville Big Plus store. Mrs. Heffelfinger enjoyed playing cards especially at family gatherings, dancing, and the frequent time she spent with her sons, daughters and grandchildren.

She is survived by five daughters, Judy (Jim) Devlin, Susan (Larry "Whitey") Harris, Jane (Jay) Hollinger, and Mary (Scott) Kirkpatrick, all of Loudonville, and Jacquelyn Brown of Columbus; five sons, Phil (Marlene) Heffelfinger of Conneaut, Dave (Jackie) Heffelfinger of Wooster, Fred (Sandy) Heffelfinger, Mike Heffelfinger, both of Loudonville, and Dan (Cathy) Heffelfinger of Dublin; 25 grandchildren; 46 great-grandchildren; and 8 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Guy, her infant son, Michael Heffelfinger, her daughter, Kay Heffelfinger, her granddaughter Nicole Heffelfinger, and her great-grandson Kevin Harris.

Funeral services will be held Monday, February 18, 2019 at 11:00am in St. Peter Catholic Church, Loudonville with Father Vincent Hawk officiating. Burial will follow in St. Peter Cemetery, Loudonville. Friends may call Sunday from 2-5pm in LINDSEY FUNERAL HOME, LOUDONVILLE where a Prayer Service will begin at 4:45pm. Memorial contributions may be donated to the St. Peter Church Building Fund, 220 E. Butler Street, Loudonville, OH 44842 or Loudonville Fire Dept. Inc., 200 N. Market Street, Loudonville, OH 44842. Online condolences may be left by visiting www.Byerly-Lindsey.com.
Published in the News Journal on Feb. 15, 2019
