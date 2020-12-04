1/1
Mildred Pearl Holter
Mildred Pearl Holter

Mansfield - Mildred Pearl Holter passed away at the age of 94 on Friday, November 27th. She was blessed to have family with her until her last breath.

Mildred was born on the 4th of July 1926, in Athens County, the daughter of Kirtley & Tressie (Meadows) Spencer where she grew up in a full house of 12 children. She was a 1944 graduate of Tupper Plains High School. Right after high school, a man named Olan, walked into the diner she was working at, and instantly fell for her. On October 5, 1947, she married Olan W. Holter with whom she celebrated almost 70 years of marriage before his passing in 2016. She was always the apple of his eye. She faithfully stood beside him through his decline and cared for him until the very end.

To know Mildred was to know an ornery woman who was full of life. Even though she lived life simply, she traveled many places with Olan and their 3 children. She wouldn't sit still often, unless it was in the sun in the backyard or in the passenger's seat of the Chevy or the Chrysler. When at home, she was a dedicated wife and always had breakfast, lunch and dinner on the table for Olan. She was a testament to hard work. She enjoyed maintaining her house, bowling, having a garden—canning many items from it every year, and always having flowers anywhere she could put them.

Mildred is survived by children Harold (Pat) Holter, Roberta Holter, and Wendell Holter; grandchildren Tina (Mark) Lassiter, and Loretta Moody; great grandchildren Kyle Griebling, Austin Moody, Ashley Moody, Zachary Lassiter, Nathan Lassiter and Samuel Lassiter; and siblings Virgil (Barb) Spencer, and Mary Jane Osburn.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Olan, five brothers, and four sisters.

A graveside service in Mildred's memory will take place in Mansfield Memorial Park at 1:00 PM on Monday, December 7, 2020, with Celebrant Dave Roberts officiating. Contributions in Mildred's memory to the American Cancer Society may be mailed to the funeral home: PO Box 3085 Mansfield, Ohio 44904.

Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Mildred's family and encourage you to share a memory at SnyderFuneralHomes.com






Published in News Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
