Mildred Ruth Spellman
Lexington - Mildred Ruth Spellman, 89, of Lexington, passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital.
She was born May 23, 1931, in Lexington, Ohio, to the late John L. and Mabel L. (Donnan) Welch and graduated from Lexington High School with the Class of 1950. Mildred worked at Therm-O-Disc for 14 years, but was a homemaker her entire life. Loving and kind, she enjoyed camping out West with her family. Mildred was a perfectionist and kept an immaculate home. She was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.
She is survived by her husband of 68 years, William Spellman; three sons, Richard (Kelli) Spellman, Bruce (Brenda) Spellman, and Robert Spellman; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Mildred was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Betty Loughman; and two brothers, Tom Welch and Ralph Welch.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Monday, September 28, 2020, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Dallas Waggle officiating. She will be laid to rest in Oak Grove Memorial Park.
