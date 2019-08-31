Services
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Latter Rain COGIC
259 Glessner Ave
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Latter Rain COGIC
259 Glessner Ave
Deacon Milton Whitten Iii


1949 - 2019
Deacon Milton Whitten Iii Obituary
Deacon Milton Whitten III was called from labor to reward at the age of 70 on Saturday, August 24th, 2019 at 11:40 am. God wrapped His arms around him and whispered come and take your rest. Milton was born on January 5th, 1949 to the late Milton Whitten Jr. and LeVetta Campbell Whitten in Mansfield, Ohio. Milton lived in Mansfield all his life. He graduated from Mansfield Senior High in 1967, where he excelled in academics and athletics. He went on to receive a full scholarship to Miami University in Oxford Ohio, where he graduated Magna Cum Laude in 1972 with a Bachelor's Degree in Business Education and Finance. He was a member of the Phi Beta Kappa Academic Honor Society and Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity. After graduation, he went to work for General Motors in Human Resources and later completed the Apprenticeship Program and became a Die-Maker. He retired after 33 years of service. Milton was a member of the Latter Rain Church of God in Christ for the past 25 years where he served as a member of the Deacon and Trustee Board. He also worked diligently along with his wife in the Feeding Program at the church. Milton was an avid sports fan. He supported and mentored many children throughout the city of Mansfield and was known affectionately as "Uncle Spider". He is survived by his devoted wife, Elizabeth Whitten; loving daughter, Shalaye M. Whitten (Mansfield); sons, Akil L. Wade (Kentucky), and Akeem L. Wade Sr. (Columbus); nine grandchildren; Patrick, Akeya, Khalil, Tajuana, Avondre, Asjon, Sylas, Akeem Jr., and Khiren; proud great grandfather of seven; two sisters, Cora Whitten-Sumerlin (Marvin), and Shirlee D. Whitten, both of Chicago, IL; special brother and sister-in-love, Henry and Renee Garrett of Mansfield; nieces, Lori, Shynetta, Shannon, and Ciante'. Nephews, Demetrius Sr., K.C., and Kevin Jr.; special niece, LaToya; two honorary grandsons, Latrell and Shawn; two Godchildren, Terrence and Tra'Shawn; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends including a lifelong friend, John Cornwell whom he loved dearly. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Patricia J. Whitten; brother Charles and son, Tony Armstrong.

Visitation 10:00 AM and Funeral Service 11:00 AM Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Latter Rain COGIC, 259 Glessner Ave.

Interment at Mansfield Cemetery Association. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave., Columbus, OH. To order flowers, view video tribute and to offer condolences to The WHITTEN Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in the News Journal on Aug. 31, 2019
