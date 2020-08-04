Minnie B. LindsayMansfield - Minnie B. Lindsay, 94, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital.Minnie was born January 23, 1926, in Steens, MS, to the late James Williams and Georgia Porter-Williams. She made Mansfield her home for 74 years.She was a member of New Life Baptist Church, where she served on the Mother's Board and President and Treasurer on the Mother's Board.She leaves to cherish in her memory her children, Edward (Kim) Lindsay, Douglas Lindsay, Gwen (Chester) Butler, Carlo Lindsay, Linda Roberts, Tyrone (Michelle) Lindsay, Ardelphia (Ron) Moton and Dorothy Latimore; daughter-in-law, Brenda Lindsay; 31 grandchildren, 87 great-grandchildren and 55 great-greatgrandchildren; a host of relatives and friends.She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Zephaniah Lindsay Jr., son, Terry Lindsay.The calling hours for family and friends will be held Thursday, August 6, 2020, from 4-7 p.m., at Maddox Memorial Temple COGIC, 1148 Walker Lake Rd., Mansfield, Ohio, Social distancing will be mandatory with face mask to gain access to the church.The family has entrusted Small's Funeral Services with the arrangements.