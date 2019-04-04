|
Mitchell T. Davis
Warren - Mitchell T. Davis, 28, of Warren, formerly of Lexington, Ohio, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at the emergency room of Trumbull Memorial Hospital. He was born August 18, 1990 in Cincinnati, the son of Michael W. and Mary Sue (New) Davis, and had lived in the Warren area the past four years.
Mitchell worked as a roofer and enjoyed basketball, baseball, soccer, paintball, and fishing with his dad. He excelled at all things he put his mind to.
Precious memories of Mitchell live on with his parents, Michael and Mary Sue Davis of Lexington; his brother, Matthew K. Davis (Violet Kopiak) of Warren; his significant other, Lisa Doyle, and her son Aiden Doyle, of Wadsworth; and his paternal grandparents, Shelby and Virginia "Jinny" Davis of DeBary, Fla.
Services are 7:00 pm Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home. Friends may call 6:00 to 7:00 pm Saturday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, material contributions may be made to the Burn Unit, , 3229 Burnet Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45229.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200.
Published in the News Journal on Apr. 4, 2019