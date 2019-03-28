Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
at her sister, Heiden's house
Mansfield - Mollee Jennifer Brooke Secrist, 31, peacefully passed away surrounded by her family and friends on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Through the healing powers of our precious Jesus, Mollee was able to run into the open arms of Nonnie, her mother.

Mollee is survived by her father, Stanley Secrist of Mansfield; her brother Tim and Bonnie Secrist of Lexington; her sister Heiden and Lloyd Eichorn of Lexington; her brother Patrick and Susan of Reedsburg; and her sister and best friend Mandy of Mansfield.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Carol in 2015.

She will be missed by all her nieces and nephew Lindsey, Emalee, Lydia, Samuel, Carlee, Julia, Kaitlyn and John. And her wonderful care providers Melinda Booth, Mary Burdette, Christina Standridge, Becky Meyers and Amy Nedolast

Mollee was and always will be a blessing to all who knew her.

Family and close friends will celebrate Mollee's life Saturday, March 30, 2019 at her sister, Heiden's house.

Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Mollee's family and encourage you to share a fond memory or message of condolence to them at SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the News Journal on Mar. 28, 2019
