|
|
Montay Owens
Mansfield - Montay Owens, age 40. Sunrise September 12, 1978 and Sunset August 3, 2019.
Visitation 10:00am and Funeral 11:00am Monday, August 12, 2019 at Oasis of Love, 190 Chester Ave. Interment at Mansfield Cemetery. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to Marlan Gary Funeral Home. The Chapel of Peace East, 5456 E. Livingston Ave.
To read the complete obituary, order flowers, and to offer condolences to The Owens Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com
Published in the News Journal on Aug. 9, 2019