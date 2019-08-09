Services
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 604-8774
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Oasis of Love
190 Chester Ave
Funeral
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Oasis of Love
190 Chester Ave
Montay Owens


1978 - 2019
Montay Owens Obituary
Montay Owens

Mansfield - Montay Owens, age 40. Sunrise September 12, 1978 and Sunset August 3, 2019.

Visitation 10:00am and Funeral 11:00am Monday, August 12, 2019 at Oasis of Love, 190 Chester Ave. Interment at Mansfield Cemetery. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to Marlan Gary Funeral Home. The Chapel of Peace East, 5456 E. Livingston Ave.

To read the complete obituary, order flowers, and to offer condolences to The Owens Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com
Published in the News Journal on Aug. 9, 2019
