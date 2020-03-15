|
Mutchler Charles
Loudonville - Charles Earl Mutchler, 90, of Loudonville, passed away Friday evening, March 13, 2020 in Akron City Hospital after a brief illness. Charles was born January 11, 1930 in Mansfield, the son of the late Earl and Forest (Sprang) Mutchler. He was life resident of Loudonville and 1947 graduate of Loudonville High School. Charles was a dairy and beef cattle farmer all his life and he was a proud 54-year bus driver for Loudonville-Perrysville School District. He participated in and won numerous Ohio School Bus Driver Rodeos and he was a former President of the Loudonville-Perrysville School Employees Association. Charles was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Loudonville, and former member of the Loudonville Fair Board. He enjoyed taking his tractors to the tractor pull for many years.
He is survived by his four sons, David (Jeanette) Mutchler, Don (Sue) Mutchler, Terry Mutchler, all of Loudonville, and Roger (Carla) Mutchler of Dalton; two daughters, Jane Mutchler of Bluffton, SC, and Debra Mutchler of New Florence, MO; 11 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and a sister, Iona Adams of Loudonville. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Marie Beck in 2019.
Friends may call Wednesday, March 18, 2020 in SNYDER FUNERAL HOMES- LINDSEY CHAPEL, LOUDONVILLE from 4-6pm, where services will follow at 6:00pm with Rev. Scott Henderson officiating. The family request memorial contributions be given to the Loudonville-Perrysville School Foundation, PO Box 73, Loudonville, Ohio 44842, or The Loudonville Agricultural Society, 165 North Water Street, Loudonville, Ohio 44842.
