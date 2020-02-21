|
Mylah Jean Spohn
Lucas - Mylah Jean Spohn, 91, passed away peacefully into the presence of Jesus Christ on Monday morning, February 17, 2020 at her home in Lucas, Ohio following an extended illness.
Jean was born on October 31, 1928 in Hamden, Ohio, moving with her family to Mansfield where she met and married Richard E. Spohn, and they recently celebrated 73 years of marriage. As a homemaker for many years raising her children, she also cared for her younger siblings, provided a home for numerous cousins, and enjoyed gardening, canning, playing bingo, casino outings and baking and cooking for her farming family.
In addition to her husband, Jean is survived by her four children, William (Susan) Spohn and Carl Spohn of Lucas, Kathey Shaffer of Bellville, and Jerry (Marie) Spohn of Ocala, FL. Her eleven grandchildren include, Royd Spohn of Lucas, OH, Richard Spohn of Mansfield, OH, Jennifer (Chad) Brown of Ashland, OH, Jason (Becky) Spohn of Lucas, OH, Nicole Baxter of Dublin, OH, Janna (Tommy) Huie of Cookeville, TN, Jodie (Ben) Flynn of Bellville, OH, Jeff (Heather) Spohn of Ocala, FL, Vanessa Jones of Trafalgar, IN, Jamie (Jim) Stewart of Butler, OH, and Kristen (Simon) Beach of Ogmore Vale, Wales. Remarkably, she is the great-grandmother of 24 and great-great grandmother of five grandchildren. She is also survived by her twin brothers Ronald (Kitty) Woodruff of Silver Lake, WA, and Donald (Lucy) Woodruff of Ft. Pierce, FL, a sister, Ellen Schultz of Mt. Vernon, OH, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Jean is preceded in death by her mother Tina Frakes Barney and stepfather Clifford Woodruff, her in-laws, Royd and Jennie May Spohn, her beloved grandparents Joe and Lydia Frakes, brothers Carl and Albert Woodruff and sister Rosemary Myers, as well as a great-granddaughter, Ryanne Spohn.
A graveside and memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Snyder Funeral Homes
