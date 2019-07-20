|
|
Myra L. Stehle
Mansfield - Myra L. Stehle, 84, of Mansfield, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. She was born January 13, 1935 in Mansfield, Ohio.
Myra and her husband, James, eloped in 1954 after meeting at Page Dairy where they both worked. She then worked for Therm-O-Disc from which she retired. Myra enjoyed her trips to Put In Bay and Arizona and boat rides on Charles Mill Lake. She was an avid Cleveland Indians fan and enjoyed going to the ballpark to see a game. Her greatest joy though was spending time with her family especially during every holiday.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, James Stehle; her children, Jim (Kathy) Stehle, Susie (Tom) Sawyer and Mark Stehle and his fiancé, Bridgette Poth; four grandchildren, Kelly (Brian) Pangborn, Jaimie (Mike) Brady, Katie Stehle and Mercedes (William) Ball; seven great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will have a private celebration of Myra's life.
Published in the News Journal on July 20, 2019