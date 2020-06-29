Myrna Bricker
Myrna Bricker

Shelby - Myrna M. Bricker, age 81 resident of Shelby died Saturday morning, June 27, 2020 at Grant Medical Center in Columbus.

Born June 9, 1939 in Thornton, Iowa to Edward and Margie (Moritz) Mikkelsen she had been a Shelby resident since 1969. A graduate of Mason City High School, she attended cosmetology school.

A member of the Calvary Baptist Church, Myrna was a woman of faith who enjoyed cooking and entertaining. She also was a member of the Penn-Ohio Model "A" Club, The Car Coddlers, and the SPAH Harmonica Club.

Survivors include her husband, Jim Bricker, whom she wed Aug. 10, 1985; her children, Richard Turner of Mansfield, Diana (Mike) Miller of Shelby, Gregory (Norma) Turner of Riverside, CA, and Kimberly Turner of Shelby; her step-children, Amy (Dennis) Sindel of Gales Ferry, CT, Sarah (Mark) Rambacher of Littleton, MA., and James (Mandy) Bricker of Shelby; 16 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; one brother, Edward (Jennifer) Mikkelsen of Mason City, Iowa; three sisters, Marilyn Smith of Hampton, Iowa, Marsha Potter of Mason City, Iowa, and Marcella Laughlin of West Branch, Iowa; her mother, Margie Mikkelsen of West Branch, Iowa; nieces, nephews and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her father and husband, Jack Turner in 1983.

In lieu of flowers, memorial expressions may be made to

Calling hours were held Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at the Calvary Baptist Church in Shelby. Funeral services followed with Reverend Steven L. Schag officiating. A private family burial was held in Greenlawn Cemetery, Plymouth.

Barkdull Funeral Home in Shelby is assisting the family with arrangements.

On line condolences may be made at www.barkdullfuneralhome.com




Published in News Journal from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.
