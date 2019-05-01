|
|
Myrtle L. Daniel
New Washington - Myrtle L. Daniel, age 87, resident of New Washington passed away on Sunday April 28th at the Willows of Willard surrounded by family and friends. She was born on July 24th, 1931 to Ray and Lucy Worcester, the oldest of 16 siblings. She attended school in Norwalk and graduated from Norwalk High School in 1950. After graduation she married Robert Stein, and they had 3 daughters- Barbara (Bobbi), Christine and Vicki.
In 1970, she married Kenneth Daniel of Tiro, and combined her three girls with his five boys- Roger, Steven, Christopher, Mike and Tom, and 2 girls- Barb and Marlene to make a family of ten, and then together they had one daughter Sara.
Myrtle was an active member at Mother of Sorrows and St. Bernard's, Catholic Church she was an avid seamstress and everyone in the area would drop off their mending for her to fix. She enjoyed working Bingo, reading, gardening, baking going out to eat with friends, attending church festivals and visits to see her kids and grandkids.
She is survived by- Daughters Christine Laughbaum of New Harmony IN, Vicki (Joe) Brocklesby of Martinsburg, WV, Sara (Edward) Padilla of Santa Ana, CA, 7 Step-children, Roger (Sue) Daniel of New Washington, Barb (Reed) Castor, of Shelby, Steven Daniel of Chicago, IL, Christopher Daniel of Holden MA, Michael Daniel of Attica, Marlene (John) McKinney of Shelby and Thomas Daniel of Lima. 6 Grandchildren, 13 Step-Grandchildren, 7 Great-Grandchildren and 9 Step Great-Grandchildren.
Myrtle is also survived by- sisters Doris (Skip) Howell of Monroeville, Peggy (Russell) Warziniack of Torrington WY; brothers Kenneth (Peggy) Worcester of Greenwich, Dale (Liz) Worcester of Monroeville, Bill Worcester of Monroeville and Ron Worcester of Willard.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Lucy, spouses Robert Stein in 1965 and Kenneth Daniel in 1992. One daughter Barbara (Bobbi) Foster in 2012. 6 sisters- Marie Fegan, Betty Winston, Patty Ruggles, Jeri Hershiser, Jean Bernard and Judy Eckstein, 3 brothers Herald, Dick and Russell Worcester.
Friends and family may visit on Thursday, May 2nd, 2019 at the Secor Funeral Home in New Washington, Ohio from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, May 3rd, 2019, at Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church in North Auburn at 11:00 a.m. with Father George W. Mahas officiating. Burial will follow the church luncheon at Greenfield Township Cemetery in Steuben, Ohio. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to St. Bernard's Endowment Fund or Stein Hospice. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.secorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the News Journal on May 1, 2019