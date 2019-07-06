|
Myrtle Vanderpool
Willard - Myrtle Vanderpool, 102, died on July 3, 2019 at the Willows of Willard. She was born January 6, 1917 in Hueysville, KY, daughter of the late Gold and Sarah (Patten) Reed.
She moved to Shiloh in 1944 and has been a resident of Greenwich since the early 1950s. Myrtle married Harles Vanderpool, who preceded her in death, January of 1969. She worked at the Shelby Air Depot and was a member of the Guinea Corners Pentecostal Church of God.
Myrtle is survived by her children, Harles Vanderpool, Jr. and Glessie (Charles) Slone; 16 grandchildren, many great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harles, her son, Rodney Vanderpool, daughter in law, Charlotte Vanderpool, 11 siblings and several other family members.
Family and Friends will be received from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, July 8, 2019 at the Eastman Funeral Home, 49 West Main St., Greenwich, Ohio.
Burial will follow at Greenwich Greenlawn Cemetery. Online condolences may be given at www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in the News Journal on July 6, 2019