|
|
Nancie (Nicholls) Kurtz
Mansfield - Nancie (Nicholls) Kurtz, 94, of South Trimble Road, Mansfield, Ohio died peacefully Sunday morning November 10, 2019 in Kingston of Ashland.
She was born June 16, 1925 in Richmond, Virginia to S. Scott and Clara Nicholls. She lived her early years in New Jersey, graduating from the Kimberly School, Briarcliff College and attended the Art Students League in New York City. Nancie was assistant to the fashion director in the pattern promotion department of McCall's magazine in New York City. On February 2, 1957 she married Richard L. Kurtz at Central Presbyterian Church in Montclair, New Jersey. He preceded her in death November 2006.
Nancie lived a full and wonderful life, raising three wonderful sons with Richard in Mansfield. After Richard's retirement, they lived in Danville, Kentucky, where they were members of The Presbyterian Church. They returned to Mansfield in 2005, re-joining the First Congregational Church. Nancie was also a member of the Questers, Bud 'n' Blossom Garden Club, D.A.R. the Women's Club and former member of Colony Club and Junior League of Newark, New Jersey. She also belonged to several bridge groups and gourmet dinner clubs, and enjoyed solving crossword puzzles.
Nancie and Richard had numerous friends dating to their early years. While legendary for her feistiness and stubbornness, she also had a gigantic heart. Her entire life was devoted to her husband and sons who she loved "more than you'll ever know."
Surviving are three beloved sons and their spouses Peter Scott and Lynn of Cincinnati, Richard Langdon, Jr. of Cleveland and Steven Bruce and Tania of Akron; six grandchildren, Holly, Nicholas, Nadia, Larissa, Langdon, and Mitchell; two great-grandchildren Aviana and Aurora; one brother S. Scott Nicholls, Jr. of New York City and sister Mary McMillen of Tucson, Arizona; a sister-in-law Virginia Salvia of Basking Ridge, New Jersey; and two nephews.
The Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral is assisting the family with private services at Round Hill Cemetery, Elizabeth, Pennsylvania. Please send memorial contributions to Grandfather Home for Children, P.O. Box 98, Banner Elk, North Carolina 28604.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting: www.snyderfuneralhomes.com
Published in the News Journal from Nov. 10 to Nov. 17, 2019