Nancy A. Schroeder
1947 - 2020
Nancy A. Schroeder

GALION - Nancy A. Schroeder, 73, of Galion passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Mill Creek Nursing Center in Galion. She had been seriously ill the past six months.

She was born January 29, 1947 in Mansfield and was the daughter of Jacob and Susie (Lay) Gaubatz. Nancy is survived by her husband of 52 years, Anthony "Tony" Schroeder.

She graduated from Mansfield Senior High School and worked for many years at First Buckeye Bank and Richland Bank in Mansfield. Nancy was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church in Mansfield and sang in the church choir. She was an avid Ohio State Football fan, enjoyed bowling and supporting her children and grandchildren in their sporting events.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by son Brian (Carrie Walker) Schroeder of Mansfield; daughter-in-law Stephanie Schroeder of Galion; eight grandchildren Tristan, Cheyenne, Lauren, Natasha, Lainey, Alex, Peyton and Zane; sister-in-law, Hilda Gaubatz of Mansfield and long-time family friend Larry Leach of Galion.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Scott Schroeder.

The family will have a memorial service at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the activity fund at Mill Creek in care of the funeral home.

Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of Nancy Schroeder, and condolences may be made to them at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.






Published in News Journal from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Snyder Funeral Homes, Richardson Davis Chapel
218 S. Market Street
Galion, OH 44833
419-468-1424
