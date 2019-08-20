|
Nancy Ann Shoemaker
Mansfield - Nancy Ann Shoemaker, 79, of Mansfield, passed away Friday, August 16, 2019 at Kingston of Ashland. Born October 16, 1939 in Mansfield, she was the daughter of Robert and Martha (Hall) Chew.
Nancy was a graduate of Mansfield Senior High and retired from Hedstrom in Ashland in the 1980's. She was a kind soul who always had a smile on her face. Nancy was a great cook and enjoyed camping, fishing and her dogs. She was a lifetime member of the Mansfield Moose Lodge and the Galion Eagles Club.
She is survived by her son, Russell (Melody) Stevens of Mansfield; her four grandchildren, Mike (Amanda) Stevens of Butler, Ryan Stevens of Mansfield, Amber (Joe) Crain of Lexington and J.R. Stevens of Mansfield; many great grandchildren; and a brother, Thomas Chew of Medina.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Teddy Shoemaker; her parents; and her son, Michael Stevens.
A Celebration of Life for Nancy will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Lion's Club Park, 3708 Snodgrass Road, Mansfield, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to the Richland County Dog Shelter, 810 N. Home Road, Mansfield, Ohio 44906.
Published in the News Journal on Aug. 20, 2019