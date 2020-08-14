Nancy Hoffman
Mansfield - Nancy Hoffman, age 83, of Mansfield passed away Friday morning, August 14, 2020 in her home, her devoted husband by her side.
She was born March 21, 1937 in Kittanning, PA, to Omer and Eleanor (King) Sherry.
On November 25, 1967 she married Jack A. Hoffman with whom she celebrated nearly 53 years of marriage.
Nancy was a faithful servant of Heritage Baptist Church.
Raising their family of ten children kept Nancy very busy, but "Harley fuel" (aka extra black coffee) was her secret weapon. She was a talented seamstress designing quilts for all of her children and making doll clothes. She was a great cook and enjoyed collecting dolls and mini tea sets.
She is survived by her husband Jack Hoffman; children August Maver, III of Shelby, Robert Maver of Mansfield, Patricia Carmichael of Jasper, IN, Suzanne Eldridge of Akron, Nannette Renchen of Clearfield, PA, Donald Maver of Mansfield, William (Sabrina) Hoffman of Springfield, Lloyd Hoffman of Shiloh and John (Christine) Hoffman of Ontario; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister Phoebe Hartung; and many extended family members.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter Mary Kathryn McCain, four brothers David and Donald Sherry, and Greg and Kenneth Clark.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, August 18, 2020 from 5-7 pm in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home where the funeral service will be held Wednesday at 11 am. Pastor Rodney Noblet will officiate. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Memorial Park. For those unable to attend in person, a livestream service will be available at the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home Facebook page.
Contributions in her memory may be made to the American Cancer Society
