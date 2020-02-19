|
|
Nancy J. Arnold
Mansfield - Nancy J. Arnold, 78, of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away at her home Tuesday, February 18, 2020. She was born in Mansfield on September 15, 1941, to the late Fred and Jeanette (Smith) Ickert.
Nancy worked at Therm-O-Disc as a secretary for over 30 years. She previously worked as a manager at The Infield and Snow Trails. Nancy loved her grandchildren and cherished every moment spent with them. She enjoyed being outdoors, especially taking trips to the beach, golfing and taking rides in her mustang convertible. She also enjoyed gardening as she took pride in keeping her yard looking immaculate. Nancy loved the lottery, bingo and going to casino's. She was an avid fan of sports and her favorite teams were the Cleveland Indians and Ohio State Buckeyes. Nancy dearly loved her companion and friend, her dog, Vito, who held a special place in her heart.
Nancy is survived by her daughter, Annette (Matt) Bodnar; son, Andy (Kristi) Arnold; six grandchildren, Logan Bodnar, Megan Bodnar, Maddie Bodnar, Alexis Arnold, Brooklynn Arnold, and Nicholas Arnold; and brother, Fred Ickert.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Willis Arnold.
The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors. A service will follow thereafter beginning at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Mike Ziadeh officiating. She will be laid to rest in St. Peter's Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to the American Caner Society.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020