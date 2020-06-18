Nancy K. Zody
Mansfield - Nancy K. Zody, 77, of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 after a long battle with Parkinson's disease and other related illnesses. She was born in Mansfield on September 30, 1942 to the late Richard and Miriam (Smith) Porch.
Nancy was a graduate of Lucas High School and met the love of her life, best friend and husband of 59 years, Maurice Zody. While in school she enjoyed cheerleading, band, riding horses and swimming. In addition to being a loving wife and mother, she was an interior decorator, bank teller and long time secretary and treasurer for MOES Acoustics. In her spare time Nancy loved and was very talented in watercolor art (we have paintings to prove it) and gardening. She had a knack for planting and nurturing plants and flowers so when combined with Moe's love for a beautiful lawn, it kept their yard looking top notch. In later years, she enjoyed walks with her dog, Buffy, and traveling to California to see her sister's family, and son Scott and to Georgia to visit her daughter, Jennifer. When she was no longer able to travel, she always looked forward to visits from family, especially from her nieces and nephews and their kids as they always put an extra smile on her face and a sparkle in her eye. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all.
She is survived by her husband, Maurice L. Zody; son, Scott Zody of Wadsworth, OH; daughter, Jennifer Zody of Gainesville, GA; sisters, Janet (Michael) Dante of Villa Park, CA and Melanie Drengberg of Mansfield, OH; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at First Congregational Church, 640 Millsboro Road, Mansfield, with Reverend Bruce Haapalainen officiating. Donations in her memory can be made to the Parkinson's Foundation. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to have served the family.
