Nancy L. Smith



Bellville - Nancy L. Smith, of Bellville, passed away Friday morning, April 26, 2019 in Country Meadow Care Center at age 87.



The daughter of Samuel and Ruth (Walker) Kisling, Nancy was born October 23, 1931 and graduated from Lexington High School where she was valedictorian of her graduating class. Following graduation she attended nursing school.



Nancy was a woman that knew and loved the Lord and lived out her faith daily. She was a member of the Ohio Board of Republican Women and was past president of the Richland County Republican Women. Nancy loved to read. She traveled across the nation visiting nearly all 50 states. Favorite destinations included beach vacations with her family.



A familiar face in the Bellville community, for over 15 years Nancy greeted customers with a friendly smile while working at Smith Hardware.



She is survived by her children Laura (Ralph) Robinson of Fredericktown, Brad (Karen) Smith of Bellville, Holly (Lonnie) McGhee of Bellville, Mark (DeAnn) Smith of Bellville; son-in-law Wesley Craft of Butler; 16 grandchildren; 32 great grandchildren; four step grandchildren; 1 step great grandchild; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.



Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her daughter Tammy Craft; grandson David Robinson; great grandson Henry Robinson; siblings Audra Miller, Majora Casteel, Vivian VanCura, Richard Kisling, and Dale Kisling.



Her family will receive friends Monday, April 29, 2019 from 4-7pm in the Bellville Snyder Funeral Home where funeral services will begin Tuesday at 11am. The Rev. Dr. Mike Stine will officiate and burial will follow in Bellville Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to, The Village of Bellville Special Parks Fund, to assist in placing a memorial bench in Nancy's honor, or to the .



Online condolences to the family may be made by visiting:SnyderFuneralHomes.com Published in the News Journal on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary