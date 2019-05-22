|
Nancy Lee Kindinger
Mansfield - Nancy Lee Kindinger, 87, of Mansfield, passed away late Saturday evening, May 18, 2019, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. She was born June 20, 1931, in Shelby, Ohio, to the late Paul and Rose Louise (Smith) Riley.
Nancy was an area homemaker and truly enjoyed her calling as a mother and wife. She lived her life according to the principles of God's ways and was a faithful member of Trinity United Methodist Church where she was involved in several Bible studies and women's groups. She and her husband, Marlin, also assisted with many vacation Bible schools. Traveling with Marlin was a favorite of Nancy's and their trip to Thailand-where they rode the elephants-and to Japan were very memorable. They also traveled to Canada and Mexico and took several cruises to the Caribbean. They lived in the beautiful sunshine of Florida for 29 years.
Nancy is survived by her husband of 68 years, Marlin "Ike" Douglas Kindinger; three children, Pamela (Roger) Cook of Mansfield, Rhonda Dummitt (fiancé, Arnold Leach) of Mansfield and Bruce (Carine) Kindinger of Weatherford, TX; twelve grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; a brother, Richard (Marge) Riley of GA; a sister, Linda Crum of FL; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert and David Riley.
A gathering of family and friends will be held Sunday, May 26, 2019, from 12:00-12:30 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church. Rev. Robert Stull will conduct the service which follows at 12:30 p.m. She will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 1592 Grace St., Mansfield, OH 44905.
Published in the News Journal on May 22, 2019